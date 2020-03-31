People in Kualar Lumpur wear face masks (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)



Kualar Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia will impose tougher measures in the second phase of the the Movement Control Order (MCO), starting from April 1 to 14, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

All supermarkets, food stores, and petrol stations are to operate from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, while public transport service operation to remain from 6:00 am to 10:00 am and 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, he said in a press conference on March 30.



Private vehicles including e-Hailing and taxi will only be allowed on the road between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm.



The country will increase the presence of public security and military forces to ensure people’s strict implementation of the MCO, he said.



As of 5:30 pm March 30 (Vietnam time), Malaysia recorded 2,626 infection cases, including 37 deaths, according to woldometers.info./.

VNA