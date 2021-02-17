Malaysia to promote digital economy
Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin plans to launch the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) to further promote the crucial economic sector’s growth, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Economy Mustapa Mohamed.
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Economy Mustapa Mohamed (Photo: https://www.thesundaily.my/)
According to Mustapa, MyDigital is a new and comprehensive approach to existing information and digital technology initiatives including the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC), and it is designed to become the foundation for the country’s transformation into a digital centre in Southeast Asia by 2030.
Speaking at a press conference on February 16, Mustapa said the targets set in the blueprint include helping every student gain access to online learning, and enhancing the people’s digital literacy and digital usage for micro, small and medium-sized businesses.
To this end, the Malaysian government has established the Malaysia Digital Economic Council (MDEC) headed by PM Yassin, in order to outline policies, as well as to implement and supervise strategies and initiatives for the digital economy.
The MDEC is working to ensure the goal of providing infrastructure and Internet access for Malaysian people, Mustapa said. /.