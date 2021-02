World Cambodian Prime Minister allots more aid to border provinces Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has allotted an additional 1.5 billion riel (368,000 USD) to four provinces bordering Thailand for support of returning migrants in quarantine.

ASEAN Thailand steps up development of video game industry Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is scaling up efforts to forge the establishment of Thailand-based game service providers as another driver for this multibillion-baht industry.

World Malaysia strives to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Malaysia has secured a total of 66.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to cover its entire population, according to a handbook setting out the country’s vaccination programme launched on February 16.