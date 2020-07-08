Malaysia to reopen universities in October
Malaysian Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad (Photo: www.thestar.com.my)
Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad said on July 8 that the country will fully reopen university campuses in this October.
International university students will be allowed to enter the country subject to several conditions, including being tested for COVID-19 three days before entering the country, the minister Noraini added.
On July 8, Malaysia reported three new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 8,677.
Also on the same day, five cases were discharged from hospital, and no new deaths were reported.
The Malaysia government has been easing curbs since early May and life is gradually returning to normal. It has launched economic stimulus packages and the national economic recovery plan in order to surmount COVID-19 impacts./.
