World Thailand targets 100 smart cities Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has set a goal to have 100 smart cities nationwide to improve the economy and quality of life in line with the 20-year national strategy plan.

World Philippines’ inflation bounces back in June The Philippines’ inflation picked up again in June after the country began easing months-long lockdown, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on July 7.

World German paper lauds Vietnam’s economic prospects In an article posted on securities newswire boerse-online.de on July 7, author Sven Heckle praised Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and its economic prospects.