World Business activities resume in Indonesian capital Restaurants, shops and transport services resumed in Jakarta capital city of Indonesia on June 8, as restrictions were eased further though COVID-19 infections in the country still increased.

World Half of new COVID-19 infections in Singapore show no symptoms A Singaporean official said on June 8 that at least half of the newly discovered COVID-19 cases in the country show no symptoms.

World Singapore announces safety measures for election The Elections Department of Singapore on June 8 announced a detailed plan for safe polling and candidate nomination, as the number of COVID-19 infections has surpassed 38,000.

World Philippines investigates fake Facebook accounts The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of students, journalists and government officials.