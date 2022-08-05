Malaysia to stop building coal plants from 2040
The Malaysian government will stop building coal power plants starting in 2040, and shift its focus toward clean and renewable energy, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s department in charge of economy Mustapa Mohamed.
Speaking at a question and answer session of the Malaysian Parliament’s second meeting, Mustapa said the ongoing global energy crisis will accelerate the transition to cleaner energy, adding that Malaysia will improve its renewable energy capacity to fulfill the set targets.
A number of renewable energy sources identified for development include hydroelectricity, solar energy, biogas and biomass, he said, noting that battery energy storage technology will also be introduced to ensure quality and guaranteed power supply.
The government will also expand the use of hydrogen, and develop technology related to carbon capture and storage, he went on.
According to Mustapa, the Economic Planning Unit is finalising a national energy policy, which is in line with Malaysia's commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) of the UN to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. The policy is expected to be released this year./.