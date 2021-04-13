Malaysia to use Chinese vaccine in Phase 2 of immunisation programme
Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on April 12 said that the Chinese-made Sinovac is among the vaccines that will be utilised in Phase 2 of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme scheduled to start on April 19.
Coordinating Minister for National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin (right) at a press conference in Putrajaya, April 12, 2021 with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on the latest development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. (Photo: Bernama)
Khairy said that the Special Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply had reviewed the data on the Sinovac vaccine and it also showed that it has a high efficacy rate against severe and moderate cases of COVID-19, adding they have decided to use the Sinovac for senior citizens.
Phase 2 of the massive National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme will prioritise those above the age of 60, persons with disabilities and those with chronic diseases.
Khairy said as 80 percent of COVID-19 mortality in the country were those aged above 60, the Sinovac vaccine as well as other vaccines will help provide protection for these targeted groups.
US’ Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also among those to be used in Phase 2.
In April, Malaysia will receive more supply on a weekly basis amounting to 712,530 doses. The country is also looking at an additional 200,000 finished product vaccine doses coming from the China factory, Khairy said./.