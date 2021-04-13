World Laos enhances COVID-19 prevention measures during New Year festival The Lao National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced measures to enhance COVID-19 prevention and control during the traditional New Year festival Boun Pi May 2021.

ASEAN ASEAN share of US-bound container shipping surpasses 20 pct for first time Total shipping volume from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased in 2020, pushing its global share above the 20 percent mark for the first time and making its presence felt in the US-bound marine transportation market, reported Nikkei Asia Review.

World Malaysia, New Zealand vow to boost defence cooperation Malaysia and New Zealand have reaffirmed their bilateral commitment on defence cooperation under the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus).

World Malaysia steps up digitalisation efforts The #SayaDigital programme launched on April 12 is expected to play an important role in helping Malaysian people and small businesses still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.