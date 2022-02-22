Malaysia: Tour operators demand exact timeline for border reopening
Malaysian tourism operators want a specific date for the country’s reopening of its border reopening, noting that further postpone would only lead to a massive loss to the industry.
Talking to the press, president of the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association Uzaidi Udanis acknowledged that the decision will take some time, but worried the longer it takes the larger losses are for tourism businesses.
Uzaidi said local tour operators understand if the authorities are not going to reopen the borders by March 1, but expect a tentative timeline so that they can prepare in terms of staff, tour guides, facilities, transportation, and marketing.
Echoing the view, vice president of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents outbound Cynthia Tan said the nation’s tourism industry might collapse if the border remains shut.
The industry has been suffering badly for 24 months, and needs funds and cost to sustain, according to her.
Currently, Malaysia requires hefty rules and regulations upon arrival.
Last week, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin confirmed that the country could open its borders in the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, National Recovery Council (NRC) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin said the council proposed opening the borders on March 1. The high number of daily COVID-19 infections has forced the government to consider the proposal carefully./.