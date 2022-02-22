World Laos sees lowest number of daily COVID-19 infections in months Laos recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in recent months, the Lao Ministry of Health announced on February 22.

World Indonesia: Digital technology likely to create 20-45 million new jobs Digital technology has the potential to create new jobs for 20-45 million workers in Indonesia, according Indonesian National Development Planning Minister and Head of the National Planning and Development Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa.

World Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level amid rising new infections The Public Health Ministry of Thailand on February 21 raised its COVID-19 alert to Level 4 - the second-highest tier, following a sharp increase in Omicron variant infections nationwide.

World Thai economy sees looming threat due to low birth rate A low birth rate in the years to come could affect Thailand's financial stability due to an increasing number of senior citizens, the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has said.