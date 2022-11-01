Malaysia urges speeding up foreign worker hiring
The shortage of foreign workers needs be resolved soon, the National Recovery Council (NRC) said on October 31.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The shortage of foreign workers needs be resolved soon, the National Recovery Council (NRC) said on October 31.
NRC chief executive officer Tan Sri Sulaiman Mahbob said that only 76.000 labour entries from 12 countries were too few as compared to the amount of levies already paid at 713.890 RM for the approved quota of 467.223 as of September 12.
He also told reporters that they wanted the Ministries of Home Affairs and Human Resources to review the process of hiring foreign workers because many sectors have a very high level of dependency, especially agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, construction and retail.
Malaysia needs to encourage more investment because it offers people job opportunities, while trade ensures that the country's economic recovery continues as the Malaysian economy depends on global trade, he said.
He also stressed that in the context of the affected supply chain, many export activities have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus micro, small and medium enterprises need special attention from the government./.