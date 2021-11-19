Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (the third from the left) meets US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (the second from the left) and other government officials in Putrajaya, on November 18. (Photo: bernama.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia and the US have agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including cybersecurity, digital economy and technology transfer as well as potential collaboration between entities from the two countries.



The agreement was reached at a meeting between Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on November 18.



Annuar said during the talks, they shared various digital initiatives being undertaken by his country, including the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL), the Malaysian government's plan for 5G roll out, as well as the importance of cybersecurity.

He also managed to explain the Malaysian government’s priority on attracting investors from abroad, especially with regard to the setting up of data centres, submarine cables as well as cloud computing activities.



The minister emphasised that these are among the focus of the Southeast Asian nation in the digital age as such infrastructure as 5G technology is available in the country, facilitating new technology-driven investment and activities related to artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced technologies.



According to Annuar, the two ministers agreed to follow up on some specific matters related to cybersecurity, cooperation between American and Malaysian entities with regard to cybersecurity, and also cooperation between companies as well as investments.

American companies are encouraged to invest and engage in the transfer of technology, he said.



Raimondo was on her first official visit to Asia from November 15-18 to meet with government officials and business leaders in Japan, Singapore and Malaysia./.