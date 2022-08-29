ASEAN Winners of ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 named Winners of the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 were announced at a ceremony in the central province of Quang Binh on August 26 evening.

World Malaysian government to present 2023 budget earlier than scheduled Malaysia's government will present its budget for 2023 to parliament on October 7, earlier than originally scheduled, law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has said.

ASEAN ACPHEED Secretariat Office launched in Thailand The Secretariat Office of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) was soft launched on August 26 at the Bangrak Medical Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, to boost capacity of ASEAN in response to public health emergencies.

World Laos works to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Education and Sport issued 10 measures and 40 recommendations nationwide to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 pandemic when the new academic year begins on September 1.