Malaysia wants to set up defence cooperation with Thailand
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is keen on establishing defence cooperation with Thailand, including in producing defence products to advance the country's defence industry, Malaysian Defence Ministry Secretary-GeneralMuez Abd Aziz has said.
In line with the country's National Defence and Security Industry Policy (DIPKN) which is expected to be launched this October, he said Malaysia is ready to learn from Thailand which has experience and expertise in the defence industry.
Malaysia can learn from the Defence Technology Institute (DTI) which collaborates with the private sector to develop defence products that can be used by security agencies in the country and in addition they can be exported to ASEAN and other countries.
Besides, Malaysian and Thai companies can cooperate in several fields in the defence industry, including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, the drone industry and armaments, he was quoted by local media as saying.
Muez has been on a working visit to Bangkok to promote bilateral defence cooperation. Besides holding working sessions with defence officials of Thailand, he also visited the factory of Chaiseri Defence Co Ltd, a private defence company managed by the Thai Ministry of Defence that produces military vehicles exported to at least 44 countries so far./.
