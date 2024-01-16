World Malaysia launches AI literacy programme for public Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programme for the People” at the University of Putra Malaysia on January 16 to bridge the digital literacy gap among Malaysians.

World Malaysia promotes digital transformation in manufacturing industry Digital transformation is a new process of reimagining business activities in the digital age and many businesses in Malaysia have made digital transformation commitments, according to Lim Boon Choon, President of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence for the Republic of Korea, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pacific.

World Thailand prioritises measures to tackle falling birth rate Thailand will tackle its declining birth rate by putting fertility on the national agenda in the context the country’s fertility rate is seeing a decline, placing the kingdom to face a “super-aged” society.

World Indonesia’s imports from China surge Indonesia’s imports from China reached 62.18 billion USD in 2023, accounting for 28.02% of total imports or 221.189 billion USD and down 7.41% compared to 2022, the country’s Statistics Bureau (BPS) has reported.