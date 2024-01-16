Malaysia warns of prolonged heavy rain across states
Prolonged heavy rain is expected in four states across Malaysia, warned the country’s Meteorological Department on January 16.
Illustrative image (Source:Bernama)Hanoi (VNA) –
Accordingly, those affected are Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak. The department also urged the public to follow official channels for updates on the situation.
It has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected, in northern states and the east coast of the country.
Meanwhile, according to Malaysia's social welfare department, 277 people have been displaced because of flooding in Johor, Pahang and Sabah and are taking temporary shelters in seven relief centres./.