World At least one person killed in attack on mine office in Indonesia's Papua Attackers shot dead a New Zealand man and wounded six other people at an office of the Indonesian arm of mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc on March 30, according to local police.

World Thai military hospitals told to prepare to take in Covid-19 patients Military hospitals and field hospitals run by the military of Thailand have been told to prepare to take in Covid-19 patients as the number of infections in Thailand continues to rise, local media reported.

World Thailand imposes lockdown on Phuket island over COVID-19 fears The administration of Phuket, an island province of Thailand, has banned people and vehicles from leaving and entering the popular tourist destination to contain the spread of COVID-19.

World Cambodia reports 107 COVID-19 infection cases The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 30 morning confirmed four more COVID-19 infection cases, raising the total number in the country to 107.