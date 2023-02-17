Malaysia-China trade hits record high in 2022
Two-way trade between Malaysia and China reached a record high of 203.6 billion USD in 2022, according to Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.
Speaking at the China Ambassador Scholarship award presentation ceremony at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman of Malaysia on February 17, the diplomat said the two countries witnessed frequent and close high-level exchanges in 2022.
The two countries co-promoted high-quality Belt and Road construction, and steadily advanced cooperation on major projects such as ‘Two Countries, Twin Parks’ and the East Coast Rail Link which have brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries last year, he noted.
China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years, he said, adding that the two sides are also good partners who benefit from the win-win cooperation.
The relations with Malaysia is one of the best among those of China and ASEAN member nations, he stated./.