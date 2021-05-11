World Philippine economy declines further than projected in Q1 The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, supporting views that the central bank will keep interest rates at a record-low at a policy meeting slated for May 12.

World Landslide leaves seven dead, one missing in Indonesia At least seven people were killed and one went missing after a landslide at a West Sumatra gold mine, Indonesia’s authorities said on May 11.

World COVID-19: Thailand tightens border control, Cambodia locks down one border area While Thai authorities have increased checkpoints and patrol along borders to prevent illegal entries to combat COVID-19, the Cambodian province of Takeo has locked down a village after new infection cases were continually reported.

World Vietnam backs UN’s investigation into IS crimes in Iraq The UN Security Council (UNSC) on May 10 convened a videoconference briefing on the activities of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD), with Vietnam voicing its support for the team’s ongoing investigation into the IS crimes.