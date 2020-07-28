Malaysian court finds ex-PM guilty of corruption
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven charges in his first corruption trial on July 28 involving millions of ringgit linked to state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“I therefore find the accused guilty and convict the accused on all seven charges,” he said.
The 1MDB was formed by Najib Razak in 2009 for socio-economic development. Malaysian and US investigators held that the fund caused a loss of about 4.5 billion USD in the 2009-2015 period, while about 1 billion USD was sent to Najib’s personal bank accounts.
Najib have been brought to the court since he lost all power. He faced 42 charges of money laundering and bribery. But he rejected all the charges and held that the accusations were of political purposes./.