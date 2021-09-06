World COVID-19 deepens economic fallout in Laos The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the economic downturn in Laos in the second quarter of this year as employment fell sharply, households and businesses suffered declining income and revenue, Vientiane Times on September 6 cited a recent survey by the World Bank (WB) as saying.

World Indonesia, China begin using local currencies for bilateral transactions The Bank of Indonesia (BI) and the People’s Bank of China (PBC) on September 6 officially started the implementation of cooperation in the settlement of bilateral transactions with local currencies (LCS) between Indonesia and China, said BI.

World Indonesia, US air forces conduct joint exercise in disaster response The Indonesian and US air forces are to conduct a joint exercises to enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills, the US Embassy in Jakarta said in a written statement recently.