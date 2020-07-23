ASEAN Indonesia inaugurates refuse-derived fuel facility Indonesia recently inaugurated its first facility to produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF) in Cilacap, Central Java.

World Cambodia considers easing entry regulations Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has approved in principle the elimination of the 3,000 USD deposit and 50,000 USD insurance for investors, businesspeople and experts entering the country, the Khmer Times reported.

World Japan moves to relax entry restrictions for Vietnam Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

World Thailand’s 2020 rice exports forecast to hit lowest in 20 years The Thai Rice Exporters Association on July 22 predicted that the country’s 2020 rice exports will drop to 6.5 million tonnes, the lowest volume in two decades, owing to drought and a strong baht currency.