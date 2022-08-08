ASEAN Cultural exchanges held to mark ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary Various activities are being held to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

ASEAN ASEAN stronger thanks to effective pandemic response: Secretary General Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Jock Hoi highlighted the achievements accomplished by a cohesive ASEAN amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the 55th ASEAN Day Celebration on August 8.

ASEAN FM Bui Thanh Son’s remarks at ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made a speech at the ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the regional grouping. Following is the full text of his speech.

ASEAN 55 years of ASEAN: One Vision, One Identity, One Community Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son wrote an article entitled ’55 years of ASEAN: One Vision, One Identity, One Community’ on the 55th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2022).