Malaysian health ministry inks term sheet agreements with two vaccine suppliers
The Malaysian Ministry of Health on January 26 signed term sheet agreements with two vaccine suppliers, Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) and Duopharma (M) Sdn Bhd, for the procurement of 18.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
A testing area in Selangor, Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Malaysian Ministry of Health on January 26 signed term sheet agreements with two vaccine suppliers, Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) and Duopharma (M) Sdn Bhd, for the procurement of 18.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The ministry said in a statement that PLS will supply 12 million doses of COVID-19 CORONAVAC, SARS-COV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated produced by Sinovac Life Science Co. Ltd, which will be distributed in stages beginning April.
Duopharma will supply 6.4 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine, produced by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia. The vaccine is expected to be distributed in stages by end-March 2021, it said.
The ministry said for the COVID-19 CORONAVAC vaccine, SARS-COV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, each recipient will be given two shots 14 days apart.
With the 12 million doses, it expects the immunisation programme to cover 3.2 million people or 18.75 per cent of the Malaysian population, aged 18 years and above.
As for the Sputnik V vaccine, each recipient will receive two shots with 21 days interval between the first and second dose, the statement said, adding the two companies will start supplying the vaccines after obtaining approval from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division and the Drug Control Authority./.