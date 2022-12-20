Malaysian House of Representatives passes expenditure allocation
Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Photo: Bernama)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) on December 20 passed a mini budget totalling 107.7 billion RM (24.3 billion USD).
Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the expenditure is essential for the functioning of government services for the first six months of next year, pending the tabling and approval for the revised Budget 2023, which is scheduled to take place in February.
The expenditure under the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Act 2022, which will come into force on January 1, 2023, includes salary payments to civil servants, utilities, scholarships, welfare assistance as well as education and health services.
Anwar said that the expenditure is also for the continuity of ongoing development projects, especially repair and maintenance projects for schools, roads, hospitals and health clinics.
He said that the intent of the bill is in line with the Federal Constitution, and that most of the 107.7 billion RM will be for the Treasury's general services (28.12 billion RM), followed by the Ministry of Education (24.98 billion RM), and the Ministry of Health (17.05 billion RM). /.