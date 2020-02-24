World Singapore lifts ban on food imported from Fukushima The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has announced that it lifted its ban on food imported from the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima in January 2020.

World Cambodia plans new container seaport in Preah Sihanouk Cambodia is planning to build a new container seaport in Preah Sihanouk province with financial assistance from Japan, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said last week.

World All passengers aboard Westerdam cruiser return home: PM Hun Sen Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on February 24 that all passengers on board MS Westerdam cruise ship have left Cambodia for their home countries after none of them tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

World Malaysia: Six parties’ leaders granted audience with King Leaders of six parties in Malaysia have been granted an audience with King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah following talks about formation of a new government coalition.