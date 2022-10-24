Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah (Photo: AFP)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, will make a three-day state visit to Singapore from October 25-28 at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.



The King will be accompanied by his wife, Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, as well as members of the royal family and senior officials, said the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 24.



The agenda of the visit will include a State welcome ceremony, a reception and banquet hosted by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob,

Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong will also call on and host them to lunch.



The visit is expected to further strengthen long-standing relationship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations./.