Malaysian media impressed with SEA Games 31’s opening ceremony
The torch of SEA Games 31 is lit during the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian media have hailed the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony of host Vietnam, which took place in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium on May 12 night.
The Star daily newspaper wrote that the Games officially started with “a glitzy affair that showcased the cultural fabric and unity” of the host nation.
Vietnam also showed the solidarity of all the countries in Southeast Asia, which has grown stronger over the years, it continued.
The article noted that the Malaysian contingent caught the eye of many, especially the dress worn by flag bearer and national diver Dhabitah Sabri, who clad in the traditional attire of a Malay princess which mirrored the colour of the Malaysian flag. She won Malaysia’s first gold in the Games on May 8.
Malaysian national news agency Bernama stated that host Vietnam staged an eye-catching opening ceremony in a blaze of colour, light and fireworks at the My Dinh National Stadium.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.