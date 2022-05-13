World SEA Games 31: Philippine athletics ready to shine The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association said aside from EJ Obiena - the biggest hope of the athletic team, it has also assembled a gem-studded roster out to grab their share of the spotlight at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in Vietnam.

World Thailand aims to win 112 gold medals at SEA Games 31 Thailand aims to win 112 gold medals at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam which officially started on May 12, according to the Bangkok Post.

World Malaysia, Singapore to host SEA Games in 2027, 2029 Malaysia and Singapore will host the 34th and 35th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2027 and 2029, respectively, according to the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF).

World Pencak Silat fighter wins first gold for Singapore at SEA Games 31 Pencak Silat fighter Iqbal Abdul Rahman won the first gold medal for Singapore at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi after beating Thailand's Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals on May 11, according to the Organising Committee.