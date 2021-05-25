Malaysian minister upbeat about economic growth in 2021
Malaysia can achieve its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of between 6.0 and 7.5 percent if the COVID-19 health crisis can be stabilised after the eventual lifting of the Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia can achieve its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of between 6.0 and 7.5 percent if the COVID-19 health crisis can be stabilised after the eventual lifting of the Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed.
The availability of vaccines and a comprehensive vaccination rollout for Malaysians would have a positive impact on the country’s economy, he told the press on May 25.
It is assumed that the percentage of Malaysians vaccinated goes in accordance with schedule or can be accelerated, helping the COVID-19 situation placed under control, he said, adding this will definitely have a positive impact on the Malaysian economy.
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on May 23 that while the MCO 3.0 is implemented during May 12 and June 7, it is necessary to balance medical demand and socio-economic development demand.
As many as 6,509 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Malaysia on May 24, bringing the nation’s tally to 518,600 cases, including 2,309 deaths./.