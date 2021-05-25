World Malaysia tightens COVID-19 prevention measures Malaysia has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures to prevent rising unemployment instead of reintroducing full lockdown like last year.

ASEAN Indonesia kicks off “Work from Bali” programme for civil servants The “Work from Bali” (WFB) programme was recently launched in Indonesia for the state civil apparatus (ASN) in seven ministries under the coordination of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment.