ASEAN ASEAN youth empowered to unleash potential: ASEAN chief ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn reaffirmed ASEAN leaders' commitment to empowering the youth to unleash their full potential when he had a dialogue with ASEAN youth in Hanoi on April 22 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Future Forum (AF 2024).

World Malaysia attaches importance to high-quality investments, start-ups Six Malaysian ministers on April 22 made a joint commitment to ensure a coherent approach to achieve the goal of the Kuala Lumpur 20 Summit 2024 (KL20 summit 2024) to make Malaysia a vibrant hub for startups and high-quality investments.

World Thailand’s sugar cane output falls sharply due to drought Thailand's sugar cane output declined in the 2023-24 crop because of severe drought, according to the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB).

World Thailand urged to increase proportion of renewable power generation The Thai Government is being urged to increase the proportion of renewable power generation to more than the target of 50% set in the power development plan (PDP).