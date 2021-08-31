Malaysian Parliament meeting's opening postponed to September 13
The fourth meeting of Malaysia’s 14th Parliament, originally set for September 6 - 30, has been postponed to September 13 - October 12, said Lower House Secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.
Illustrative image (Source: straitstimes)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The fourth meeting of Malaysia’s 14th Parliament, originally set for September 6 - 30, has been postponed to September 13 - October 12, said Lower House Secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.
The King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, will attended the opening ceremony on September 13.
Members of the Parliament will engage in discussions on September 14, 15, 20 and 21. Ministries and agencies will present working reports on September 22 and 23.
The meeting will also include debates on the 12th Malaysia Plan./.