Malaysian PM announces dissolution of parliament
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Photo: AFP/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on October 10 that parliament has been dissolved, paving the way for national elections to be held before the end of the year.
Speaking during a televised national address, Ismail Sabri said he sought consent from the King at noon on October 9 to dissolve parliament and his request was accepted.
The PM said that the stipulated dates for nomination day, polling day and other related matters will be determined by the Election Commission.
An election is not due until September 2023, but following the dissolution of parliament, voters must go to the ballot within 60 days./.