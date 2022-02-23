Malaysian PM begins official visit to Cambodia
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob arrived in Phnom Penh on February 23, starting his official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob (Photo: AFP)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob arrived in Phnom Penh on February 23, starting his official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.
During the visit, the Malaysian PM will be received in a royal audience by King of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia.
He will pay courtesy visits to President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.
The two Prime Ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation, including trade-investment, socio-economic issues, security and national defence, as well as economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.
They will exchange views on regional and international affairs of mutual concern, and issue a joint statement after their talks.
As 2022 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, the official visit of Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob will be a significant milestone to further strengthen the existing good bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cambodia and Malaysia in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks for mutual benefits of the two nations, reported the Cambodian national news agency AKP./.