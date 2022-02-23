World Laos reports first community case of Omicron variant Laos has confirmed a total of 27 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, including the first infection in the community, the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on February 23.

World Singapore, Vietnam enjoy wide-ranging cooperation on foundation of mutual friendship, learning Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of a State visit by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore, slated for February 24-26.

World Singaporean media highlights President Phuc’s visit Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make a state visit to Singapore this week at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on February 22.

World COVID-19: Cambodia, Thailand reject lockdown possibility Despite the spreading of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, both Cambodia and Thailand affirmed that they will not impose lockdown measures.