Malaysian PM begins official visit to Vietnam
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and a high-ranking delegation of Malaysia arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 20, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and a high-ranking delegation of Malaysia arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 20, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
This is the first tour of Vietnam by Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob since he took office in August 2021.
Upon his arrival, the Malaysian PM met with some Vietnamese businesses.
An official welcome ceremony for the Malaysian PM is slated for March 21. He is to have talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh and witness the signing of documents between the countries.
The Malaysian PM is also scheduled to meet with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
The Vietnam-Malaysia traditional friendship and strategic partnership have been thriving towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1973-2023).
The visit by Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob aims to further the bilateral relations and cooperation in the post-pandemic period. It also offers a chance for both sides to explore new aspects of bilateral ties, discuss regional and international issues of common concern, and promote bilateral trade and investment./.