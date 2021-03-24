Malaysian PM calls for removal of travel restriction with Singapore
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (L) meets with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (Photo: https://www.themalaysianinsight.co)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 23 expressed hope that several restrictions in travel between Malaysia and Singapore can be lifted soon for the interest of bilateral relations.
Muhyiddin mentioned this in a Facebook posting after a meeting with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is on an official visit to Malaysia to discuss bilateral relations such as on trade, investment and health issues.
The two countries earlier agreed to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) agreement, Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) and Daily Commuting Arrangement (DCA), but these had been postponed.
Regarding the two sides’ proposal for mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, Muhyiddin called for bilateral cooperation at the technical level to be continued and finalised in the future.
The Singaporean FM’s visit to Malaysia is hoped to further promote the bilateral ties./.