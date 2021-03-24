World Foreign diplomats in Cambodia get COVID-19 vaccine shots The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 23 began a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for staff members of foreign embassies and consulate generals, and representatives of international organisations in the country.

World Philippine media lauds Vietnam’s anti-COVID-19 formula The Manila Times, one of the leading national broadsheets in the Philippines, on March 23 ran an article highlighting Vietnam’s effective anti-COVID-19 formula.

World Japan court upholds life term for murderer of Vietnamese girl A Japanese court on March 23 upheld a life sentence for Yasumasa Shibuya over the 2017 murder of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl named Le Thi Nhat Linh.

World Singapore’s foreign minister on regional tour Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on March 22 paid a visit to Brunei to reaffirm the special and unique relationship between the two countries.