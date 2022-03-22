Politics Vietnam calls for peaceful settlement of international conflicts A Vietnamese delegation attended a discussion on emergency issues within the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22.

Politics Disciplinary action proposed for Standing Board of Military Medical University’s Party Committee The Central Military Commission’s Inspection Committee has decided to propose disciplinary actions be taken against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University in the 2015 - 2020 and 2020 - 2025 tenures, along with 12 officers involved in wrongdoings relevant to the Viet A Technologies JSC.

Politics Vietnam active at 144th IPU Assembly, related meetings A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) headed by Chairman of its Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has joined the forums of young and women parliamentarians as part of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam reaches mutual recognition of ‘vaccine passports’ with 17 countries Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.