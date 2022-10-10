Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his confidence that the Malaysian economy will not be badly affected compared with other countries although there is a global economic slowdown.



Ismail Sabri said his confidence brews from the fact that Malaysia is able to sustain its economic situation after a positive growth shown this year.



He cited the country’s positive GDP of 8.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 5% in the first quarter of 2022.



The achievement recorded is the best in the South East Asian region. The confidence in the country’s economy also stems from the positivity shown by foreign direct investment, he said, adding that in the first half of this year, registered FDI was 41.7 billion RM (9 billion USD) compared with 23.3 billion RM during the COVID-19 pandemic./.