Malaysian PM congratulates SEA Games 31 medalists
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaako. (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated his country's medalists at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in a Facebook post, saying their achievement was a good start for the national athletes.
Congratulations were sent to diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri who won the first gold medal for Malaysia, followed by Ooi Tze Liang, Chew Yi Wei, Ng Yan Yee and Ong Ker Ying. The leader also mentioned Kimberly Bong and Bertrand Rhodict, who won silver and bronze medals, respectively, for Malaysia.
The success is a result of their hard work and strong fighting spirit to put Malaysia on the world map, he wrote.
Ismail Sabri also wished good luck to all athletes who participated in the region’s biggest sport event, adding that he is confident that with this good start, the Malaysian team will be able to achieve the target of 36 gold medals.
Malaysia has so far brought home four gold, one silver and one bronze medals at SEA Games 31 which is underway in Vietnam until May 23./.