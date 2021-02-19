Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on February 19 launched MyDigital - the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint - that will chart the growth trajectory of the country's digital economy development.



During the virtual launching ceremony of the initiative, he said the digital economy is expected to contribute 22.6 percent of Malaysia’s gross domestic product, adding that the government is targeting a 30 percent increase in productivity by 2030.



The MyDigital initiative aims to empower every Malaysian, to improve their lives in all aspects, he underscored.



It includes ideas and plans to improve digital literacy, creates high-income employment opportunities, makes banking and finance business easier and more organised, provides virtual educational access to children in the country and brings medical facilities to remote towns.



It also serves as a digital transformation direction plan that is able to drive the business sector to compete on the global arena by enhancing expediency and efficiency of their operations.



The initiative is expected to create 500,000 new jobs. In addition, the Malaysian government will also assist 875,000 micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises to go digital via e-commerce. It will also catalyse 5,000 start-ups within the next five years./.