Business Many factors support industrial real estate market’s growth: Experts The industrial real estate market is expected to boom thanks to good signs in foreign direct investment and the resumption of international flights, predicted experts from Savills Vietnam.

Business Infographic Vietnam accounts for 10 per cent of global footwear exports Viet Nam occupied over 10 percent of share in the world footwear market for the first time, according to the World Footwear Yearbook 2021.

Business President of Sierra Leone highly values Saigon Hi-Tech Park Visiting President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio toured the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City on March 19, part of his official visit to Vietnam.