Malaysian PM meets Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Hanoi
Within the framework of his official visit to Vietnam, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob held a meeting in Hanoi on March 20 with representatives from three Vietnamese groups, namely Sovico, Hoa Binh Construction and Gami.
Vietjet Air of Sovico Group. The carrier opened its first air route to Malaysia six years ago (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese entrepreneurs informed the Malaysian Prime Minister and senior officials of their operations and cooperation with Malaysian partners.
Expressing his pleasure to meet Vietnamese entrepreneurs and hear good signals from cooperation between the two countries’ businesses, the Malaysian Prime Minister suggested them to continue cooperation in many fields, including transportation, tourism, labour, which are being seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are expected to boom again in the coming time.
At the meeting, senior Malaysian officials also said that economics-trade-investment has always been the mainstay of the bilateral strategic partnership. These areas will be more significant in post-pandemic cooperation so that the recovery process of the two countries is further accelerated.
The Malaysian PM arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 20, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. This is his first tour to Vietnam since he took office in August 2021.
An official welcome ceremony for the Malaysian PM is slated for March 21. He is to have talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh and witness the signing of documents between the countries.
The Malaysian PM is also scheduled to meet with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue./.