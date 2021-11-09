World Singapore: COVID-19 patients unvaccinated by choice must cover own medical bills COVID-19 patients in Singapore who are unvaccinated "by choice” have to cover their own medical costs from December 8 if they are admitted to hospitals or COVID-19 treatment facilities, the country’s Ministry of Health has announced.

World Vietnam calls for full observance of int’l humanitarian law in Ethiopia Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has called on concerned parties to fully observe the international humanitarian law to prevent hunger in Ethiopia.

World ‘Banh mi’ strong rival of burger: France’s Le Monde It is simple, relatively balanced, inexpensive and, above all, tasty, ‘banh mi’, a Vietnamese-style sandwich, is a strong rival of the American burger, France’s daily newspaper Le Monde told its readers in a gastronomy column published last week.

World RCEP agreement to take effect in January 2022 The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement will officially take effect starting January 1 next year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.