Malaysian PM pays official visit to Indonesia
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Photo: AFP/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is on an official visit to Indonesia from November 9-11 – his first visit to the neighbouring country since taking the oath of office in August.
During this visit, the two countries’ leaders will explore opportunities for cooperation to boost post-pandemic recovery.
The two sides are expected to discuss issues related to investment and trade, the discrimination against palm oil, maritime boundary restrictions, and the joint listing of UNESCO’s cultural heritage.
The Malaysian leader is scheduled to have meetings with the business community and leading industrial manufacturers, and Editors-in-Chief of Indonesia, and the Malaysian community in Indonesia.
He will also witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding and agreements on cooperation between the two countries.
Indonesia is one of the most important partners of Malaysia. Two-way trade hit 13.97 billion USD in the first eight months of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 36.3 percent./.