Malaysian PM to attend Special ASEAN Summit
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the Special ASEAN Summit slated for April 24 in Indonesia’s Jakarta, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the Special ASEAN Summit slated for April 24 in Indonesia’s Jakarta, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.
At the summit, ASEAN leaders are scheduled to discuss the situation in Myanmar that has faced a political crisis since February 1.
Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Tun Hussein on April 20 said he hopes Myanmar would accept representatives from Southeast Asian countries to observe and help the crisis-hit country return to normal.
The plan to organise the Special ASEAN Summit has been accelerated by Indonesia, especially Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, over the past weeks, with the support of Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and the Philippines.
In early April, Brunei – ASEAN Chair – also voiced its support for the organisation of the summit to look into developments in Myanmar./.