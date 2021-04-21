World RCEP creates locomotive for regional cooperation: Experts The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which was signed at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was impacting the global world, is expected to promote belief in economic globalisation, experts said at a forum on the trade pact held on April 19 within the framework of the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).

World Indonesia to start “Silicon Valley” project in May Budiman Sudjatmiko, Chief Executive of the Kiniku Bintang Raya KSO – one of the two state-owned companies joining the “Algorithm Hill” (Silicon Valley) project of Indonesia, said that the project’s groundbreaking will take place after this year's Eid al-Fitr or mid-May.

World Southeast Asian nations go ahead with COVID-19 vaccination The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson of the US and India's Bharat Biotech, it said on April 20.