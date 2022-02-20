Malaysian PM to visit Thailand to discuss border reopening
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to Thailand from February 24-26 is expected to bring 'good news' on the reopening of Thai-Malaysian land borders.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to Thailand from February 24-26 is expected to bring 'good news' on the reopening of Thai-Malaysian land borders.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Matters to be discussed during the visit include the reopening of land borders, bilateral cooperation and exploring trade and investment opportunities post COVID-19.
The two sides will also discuss the recognising of each other's vaccination certificates.
Last week, the Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry's deputy spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said Thailand was planning to reopen its border with Malaysia in March to lure tourist arrivals, as Malaysian tourists have been the largest group of visitors to the kingdom before the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and Tourism Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been ordered to prepare and outline the pandemic mitigation measures for the reopening of the southern border provinces in the checkpoints of Songkhla, Narathiwat, Yala and Satun
In 2019, Thailand welcomed nearly 40 million tourists, including 4.1 million from Malaysia./.
