World Japanese hotelier plans new outlet in central Bangkok in 2025 A new luxury hotel operated by Japanese hotelier Hotel Okura will be opened in the center of the business district in Bangkok in 2025, with a total cost of 24 billion JPY (208 million USD), according to Nikkei Asia.

World Indonesia prepares centralised isolation facilities in all provinces The Indonesian government has prepared centralised isolation facilities in each province to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, informed head of the country’s COVID-19 Handling Task Force Suharyanto as reported by the local Antara news agency.

World Malaysians see COVID-19 as ASEAN’s most immediate threat: survey Nearly eight in 10 Malaysians considered the COVID-19 pandemic the most immediate threat to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to a regional survey.

ASEAN 7th ASEAN Economic Community Dialogue held virtually The seventh ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Dialogue took place online on February 17 to discuss the findings and recommendations in the ASEAN Business Sentiment Study 2020/2021, which gauged ongoing sentiment of the ASEAN indigenous enterprises towards the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025.