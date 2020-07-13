Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on July 13 won in a key parliamentary vote seen as an important barometer of support for the leader.

The voting took place in the third meeting of the House of Representatives (14th tenure).

In the afternoon the same day, Muhyiddin also named former Chairman of the Election Commission Azhar Azizan Harun as Speaker of the House of Representatives, and parliamentarian Azalina Othman from Pegerang as Deputy Speaker.

As scheduled, the meeting will last till August 27, with about 30 contents tabled for discussion./.