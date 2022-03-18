Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The upcoming visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob from March 20-21 is expected to open up opportunities to elevate the bilateral strategic partnership to a new height, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Kuala Lumpur.



According to the diplomat, the Vietnam-Malaysia relationship has developed intensively and extensively over the past years, especially since the two countries established their strategic partnership in August 2015.



In the field of politics-diplomacy, Vietnamese and Malaysian leaders have maintained the exchange of visits, he said, taking the latest trip to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in 2019 as an example, which has helped to expand cooperation between the two countries.



For economic-trade ties, Thai said two-way trade reached some 13.9 billion USD last year, close to the target of 15 billion USD set by the countries. Given impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impressive number showed potential cooperation between the two nations.



Vietnam and Malaysia have also set up cooperation mechanisms, both bilateral and multilateral. Currently, the joint committee for economic, scientific and technological cooperation is operating fruitfully.



They have also announced an action programme for the The upcoming visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob from March 20-21 is expected to open up opportunities to elevate the bilateral strategic partnership to a new height, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Kuala Lumpur.According to the diplomat, the Vietnam-Malaysia relationship has developed intensively and extensively over the past years, especially since the two countries established their strategic partnership in August 2015.In the field of politics-diplomacy, Vietnamese and Malaysian leaders have maintained the exchange of visits, he said, taking the latest trip to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in 2019 as an example, which has helped to expand cooperation between the two countries.For economic-trade ties, Thai said two-way trade reached some 13.9 billion USD last year, close to the target of 15 billion USD set by the countries. Given impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impressive number showed potential cooperation between the two nations.Vietnam and Malaysia have also set up cooperation mechanisms, both bilateral and multilateral. Currently, the joint committee for economic, scientific and technological cooperation is operating fruitfully.They have also announced an action programme for the strategic partnership during the 2021-2025 period, the ambassador said.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh welcomes Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. (Photo: VNA)



Asked about PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s message through the visit, Thai said this is the first trip to Vietnam by the Malaysian leader since he took office in August 2021. It is intended to affirm the Malaysian government’s resolve to open doors, recover the national economy and boost all-round cooperation with Vietnam and other countries.



According to the ambassador, Malaysia is scheduled to fully open its borders from April 1 after nearly two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He noted that many Malaysian businesses are interested in the Vietnamese market as they have seen investment opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation in economy and trade, as well as its recovery in other spheres. People-to-people exchange and educational collaboration has also made progress, he continued, expressing his belief that the partnership will grow further in the time ahead, especially after the visit.Asked about PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s message through the visit, Thai said this is the first trip to Vietnam by the Malaysian leader since he took office in August 2021. It is intended to affirm the Malaysian government’s resolve to open doors, recover the national economy and boost all-round cooperation with Vietnam and other countries.According to the ambassador, Malaysia is scheduled to fully open its borders from April 1 after nearly two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.He noted that many Malaysian businesses are interested in the Vietnamese market as they have seen investment opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation in economy and trade, as well as its recovery in other spheres.



Vietnam's agricultural and aquatic products have been exported to Malaysia, and Muslim markets in the Middle East and other regions in the world through Malaysia, Thai said.