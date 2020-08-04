Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera's office
Malaysian police on August 4 raided Al Jazeera's Kuala Lumpur office and seized computers as part of an investigation into a documentary about migrants produced by the broadcaster.
Police raid the office in Kuala Lumpur and seize two computers. (Photo: Al Jazeera)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian police on August 4 raided Al Jazeera's Kuala Lumpur office and seized computers as part of an investigation into a documentary about migrants produced by the broadcaster.
Authorities launched the probe into the Qatar-based broadcaster's programme last month.
The documentary looked at the detention of undocumented foreigners when strict coronavirus curbs were in place, as well as the plight of other migrants.
The Malaysian government has slammed the programme as misleading and inaccurate, and police are investigating the broadcaster for breaking laws against sedition, defamation and transmitting offensive content.
Seven Al Jazeera journalists were called in for questioning last month while a Bangladeshi migrant worker interviewed in the programme has been arrested.
Police have insisted the investigation will be fair, and the journalists are being questioned as witnesses rather than suspects.
Authorities insist the arrests in May of undocumented migrants were necessary to protect the public.
Malaysia is home to large numbers of migrants from poorer countries – including Indonesia, Bangladesh and Myanmar – who work in industries ranging from manufacturing to agriculture./.