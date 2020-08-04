World RoK fashion firms expected to benefit from EVFTA: KITA The Republic of Korea’s fashion firms based in Vietnam are expected to benefit from the free trade agreement between the Southeast Asian country and the European Union (EVFTA), which came into effect this month.

Business EVFTA expected to help boost Vietnam-Czech trade ties The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade’s website mpo.cz has recently published an article titled “The Vietnamese market is opening up, a free trade agreement can save millions of crowns for Czech companies.”

World Remittances to Cambodia to plunge by millions of US dollars this year: ABD Cambodia could lose more than 15 percent of its international remittances this year under the worst-case scenario because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).