Illustrative image (Source: Thediplomat)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia's main political parties and political unions have begun their campaigning for the 15th general election, according to the Election Commission.



Up to 39 parties and political unions will participate in the general election, including the Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA).



As many as 945 candidates from different parties and 108 independent candidates completed registration on November 5. This is the highest figure in Malaysia's general election history, predicting a competitive poll.

The parties’ campaigning will focus on outstanding problems, including job opportunities, the cost of living, inflation, poverty, and political stability.



Malaysia's Election Commission set November 19 as the polling date for the general election. Armed forces and eligible overseas electors will vote on November 15.



Malaysia currently has 21,173,638 eligible voters, including 1,141,749 voters aged 18-20./.