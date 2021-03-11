Malaysian Prime Minister continues Middle East tour
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11 began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second leg of his Middle East trip.
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11 began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second leg of his Middle East trip.
The UAE is Malaysia's largest trading partner in the Middle East. The UAE's status as an international trade and financial hub makes it an important partner for Malaysia to access new markets.
Malaysia, on the other hand, is a critical gateway for UAE products and services in Southeast Asia.
Discussions between the two sides will focus on collaboration in the post-pandemic recovery period and food security while strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas industry.
Earlier, the Malaysian leader paid a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia, which he described as very successful.
Apart from taking Kuala Lumpur-Riyadh ties to new heights, the visit has also produced several positive outcomes for Malaysia, he said.
Among the substantive matters achieved were Malaysia’s success in securing an additional 10,000 places under its haj quota and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to ease and simplify the pre-clearance process for Malaysian haj and umrah pilgrims.
Other issues included the possibility of Saudi Arabia increasing its palm oil imports from 318,000 tonnes last year to 500,000 tonnes in the near future./.