Politics Spokesperson reaffirms top priority given to safety of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 reaffirmed that ensuring security and safety for the lives and assets of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine is the top priority of the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam always protects and promotes fundamental rights of citizens: spokesperson Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting fundamental rights of citizens, including rights of women.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 17.

Politics Statistical work significant to policy making: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the statistical work plays a significant role, especially in policy making, while addressing the National Statistical Conference on March 17.