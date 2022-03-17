Malaysian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 20-21 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
Vietnam and Malaysia have a long-standing friendship with excellent cooperation in many areas since they established diplomatic relations on March 30, 1973.
Since then, the bilateral ties have flourished, especially after being advanced to a strategic partnership in 2015. Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade reached 12.5 billion USD in 2021, up 25.5 percent from the previous year./.