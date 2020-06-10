Malaysian prosecutors withdraw corruption charges related to 1MDB case
Malaysian government prosecutors on June 9 withdrew corruption charges against Musa Aman, a senior figure in the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (Photo: https://www.aljazeera.com/)
The Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted Musa Aman, former chief minister of Sabah state, after the prosecution dropped all 46 charges of alleged bribery in timber concession deals and money-laundering.
In a statement, Attorney-General Idrus Harun said the prosecution withdrew the charges due to a lack of documentary evidence from the companies and banks allegedly involved.
Aman was an ally of Najib, who faced multiple corruption charges in three separate trials linked to the siphoning off of billions from the 1MDB financial scandal.
The 1MDB was founded by Najib in 2009 with the aim of boosting the country’s socio-economic development. Malaysian and American investigators believe that the fund has looted about 4.5 billion USD, about 1 billion USD of which was sent to Nazib’s personal bank account.
Corruption charge in the scandal contributed to Nazib’s losing power at the general election on May 9, 2018. At least six countries are investigating the scandal./.