Monday, July 29, 2019 - 17:45:57

Society

Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 song contest

Rosario Ninih Chamini Bianis from Malaysia won first prize at the ASEAN+3 Song Contest, which wrapped up in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 28.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Vietnam Summer Camp ends in warm atmosphere

Vietnam Summer Camp ends in warm atmosphere

Truong Sa garrisons improve defence capacity, combat readiness

Truong Sa garrisons improve defence capacity, combat readiness

Good health praying ritual of M’nong people

Good health praying ritual of M’nong people

Naval Infantry: Elite force of Vietnam People’s Navy

Naval Infantry: Elite force of Vietnam People’s Navy

Dao ethnics preserve traditional values

Dao ethnics preserve traditional values

Urban railway breakthrough for capital’s traffic

Urban railway breakthrough for capital’s traffic

Colourful kites flaunt beauty at competition

Colourful kites flaunt beauty at competition

Modern Hanoi sky view

Modern Hanoi sky view

Others