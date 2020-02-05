World Thailand confirms six new nCoV infection cases Thailand confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections on February 4, with four of them being Thai nationals and the other two being Chinese.

World Thailand arrests two smuggling heroin in instant noodles Thai police announced on February 4 that two Taiwanese men have been caught when trying to smuggle 15kg of heroin in packets of instant noodles from a Bangkok airport.

World Philippines: 80 people being monitored for suspected nCoV infection Eighty people were being monitored for possible infection of the new coronavirus called 2019-nCoV in the Philippines as of February 3, said the country’s Department of Health.

World Ancient lion statue found at Cambodia’s temple complex Cambodian archaeologists have unearthed a large ancient lion statue during an excavation at an ancient pond’s jetty in the Banteay Chhmar temple's complex in the northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey.