World Singapore, US agree to enhance defence cooperation Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen had a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel on June 2, during which the two sides affirmed their commitment to continue seeking opportunities to promote bilateral defence cooperation.

ASEAN RCEP Agreement enters into force for Philippines The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement entered into force for the Philippines from June 2, 60 days after it has deposited its Instrument of Ratification with the Secretary-General of ASEAN in his capacity as the Depositary for the RCEP Agreement, the ASEAN Secretariat announced.

ASEAN ASEAN Para Games 12 flag-raising ceremony held The flags of sports delegations to the 12th ASEAN Para Games were raised at the Morodok Techno national sports complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 2, marking the official presence of the 11 sports delegation to the regional sport event.