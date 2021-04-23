ASEAN ASEAN, Italy launch development partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy recently convened the first meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) in the form of a videoconference.

ASEAN UN Special Envoy to meet SE Asian officials to discuss Myanmar situation United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener is set to arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 22 to meet senior Southeast Asian officials to seek a roadmap to ending instability in Myanmar.

ASEAN Laos imposes lockdown on Vientiane amid increasing COVID-19 cases Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has ordered a lockdown on the capital of Vientiane since 6am on April 22 in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

Business Vietnam welcomes FDI in production of medical equipment: trade officer Vietnam has rolled out the red carpet for foreign investors, including those from ASEAN member states, to land investment in the field of advanced medical equipment, said Counselor Nguyen Manh Hung at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany.