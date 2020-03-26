Malaysia’s Cabinet members to give two months' salary to Covid-19 fund
In a photo taken on March 16, 2020, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (Photo: straitstimes.com)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – All Cabinet members of Malaysia will contribute two months of their salaries to the Covid-19 Fund, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
This step is proof that the government is serious in helping those who are affected by the Covid-19, the PMO said.
The Covid-19 fund was launched on March 11 as part of the government’s effort to help the people affected by this virus.
Up until March 25, the total donation including the government’s grant was nearly 8.5 million ringgits (more than 2 million USD).
Malaysia has to date recorded 2,031 Covid-19 infections with including 23 deaths./.